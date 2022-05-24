Soviero Asset Management LP Sells 239,800 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Soviero Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,800 shares during the period. Organon & Co. makes up about 3.8% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Soviero Asset Management LP owned 0.21% of Organon & Co. worth $16,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 794.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 171,721 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 768.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 884,995 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,705,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

