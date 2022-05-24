SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,314 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. 106,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819,436. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

