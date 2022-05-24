Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.23% of Spero Therapeutics worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.69.

Shares of SPRO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,242. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.93% and a negative net margin of 792.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.