Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $209.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,414. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -144.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.12. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.