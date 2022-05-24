Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $209.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,414. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -144.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.12. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

