Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 754,819 shares.The stock last traded at $10.81 and had previously closed at $11.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXM. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,641,673.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,580.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,110,559 shares of company stock worth $16,338,913. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

