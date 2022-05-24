Sprott Inc. Invests $243,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,636 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($72.73) to GBX 5,730 ($72.10) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

RIO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,230. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $4.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

