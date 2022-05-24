StableXSwap (STAX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $31.00

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $31.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001753 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,596.80 or 0.99909797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001148 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

