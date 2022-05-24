Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Lithium Ltd is a technology and lithium development company. Its flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Standard Lithium Ltd is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

SLI stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 3.8% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Lithium (SLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.