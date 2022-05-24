Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Standard Lithium Ltd is a technology and lithium development company. Its flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Standard Lithium Ltd is based in Vancouver, Canada. “
SLI stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.
Standard Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
