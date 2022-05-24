STARSHIP (STARSHIP) One Day Volume Tops $40,587.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. STARSHIP has a market cap of $3.83 million and $40,587.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 268.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,133.55 or 0.85690156 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.81 or 0.00514173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00034044 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,571.39 or 1.41733196 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.