StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GASS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

GASS stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.11. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

