Stephens Increases Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $145.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.60.

CPRT opened at $110.49 on Friday. Copart has a twelve month low of $105.41 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

