Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Sterling Check from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of STER opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sterling Check by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after buying an additional 1,860,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 422,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 367,741 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

