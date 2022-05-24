Stipend One Day Trading Volume Reaches $79.00 (SPD)

Stipend (SPD) traded up 148.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $115,955.36 and approximately $79.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 140.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,303.69 or 1.00005682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036976 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00207473 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00092367 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00123928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00230789 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,190,895 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

