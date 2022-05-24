Stock Buyback Program Authorized by Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

Shares of CB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.15. 1,219,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,520. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.53 and a 200-day moving average of $201.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

