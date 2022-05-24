StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

AEZS opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEZS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

