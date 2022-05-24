StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
AEZS opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.15.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEZS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
