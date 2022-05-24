StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.