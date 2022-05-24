StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ARL stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $350.50 million, a P/E ratio of -103.33 and a beta of 0.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

