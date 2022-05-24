StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.54 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.
About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
