StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.54 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 692,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

