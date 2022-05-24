StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.49 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $182.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 567,579 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.