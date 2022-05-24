StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $129.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 377,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SB Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,045,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.
SB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
