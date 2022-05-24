StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 25.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

