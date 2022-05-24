StockNews.com Lowers MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

NYSE:MVO opened at $10.77 on Friday. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

