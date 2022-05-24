Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $119,521.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.45 or 0.00661504 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 315.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 51,529,281 coins and its circulating supply is 44,829,281 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

