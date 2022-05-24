SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.
SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWTUY)
