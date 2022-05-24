Syscoin (SYS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.26 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $127.36 million and $5.26 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00238476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016550 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003099 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 644,851,340 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

