Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys Shares of 2,408 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,560,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,189. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

