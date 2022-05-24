Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes $3.17 Million Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF comprises about 2.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.28% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 898.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 630.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. 126,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,814. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $21.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.