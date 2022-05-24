Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.32. The company had a trading volume of 543,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,056. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

