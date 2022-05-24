TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dennis Hebert Sells 14,264 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dennis Hebert sold 14,264 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.25, for a total transaction of C$1,044,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,472 shares in the company, valued at C$181,074.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,449. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.73 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.81.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

