Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $149.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.61 million and the lowest is $149.00 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $121.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $600.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.84 million to $605.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $670.57 million, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $680.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGLS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.11. 241,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,505. The stock has a market cap of $911.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

