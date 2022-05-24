Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLSNY. Berenberg Bank raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.23. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1493 per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

