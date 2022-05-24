TERA (TERA) Price Down 99.4% Over Last 7 Days

TERA (TERA) traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $365,701.30 and $13.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 99.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,883.81 or 0.61940196 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00511425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00033595 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,661.07 or 1.54682702 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.