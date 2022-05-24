Terracoin (TRC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $23.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. Terracoin has a market cap of $576,111.46 and $23.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,413.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.00657503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00173710 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016991 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

