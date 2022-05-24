Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCDY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 209,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.2964 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Tesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

