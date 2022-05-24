TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

