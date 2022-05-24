Thames Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 73,131 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 501.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 25.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Chegg stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $90.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.