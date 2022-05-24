Thames Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Thames Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises 1.6% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.21.

Shares of CHTR traded up $4.47 on Tuesday, reaching $478.14. 19,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,386. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $518.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $585.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

