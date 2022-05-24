Thames Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Thames Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 2.7% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,428. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.81.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

