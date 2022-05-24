Thames Capital Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Thames Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Progyny worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGNY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Progyny by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Progyny by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 28.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 514,485 shares of company stock valued at $21,912,831. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Progyny stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,430. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.