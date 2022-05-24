The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Raised by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Boeing were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,218,487. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.64. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $258.40. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

