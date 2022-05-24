The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $95,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 130,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.05. 261,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,785,103. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.