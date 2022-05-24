The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $42.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 150.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. 12,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,103. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $46,307.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $320,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,177.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,398 shares of company stock worth $2,982,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

