The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $142.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

Shares of ZM traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.71. 424,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,702. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after buying an additional 726,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after buying an additional 307,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

