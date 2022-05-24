The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will announce $23.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.30 million. Joint posted sales of $20.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $99.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.32 million to $100.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.62 million, with estimates ranging from $114.43 million to $126.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. B. Riley downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,218. The company has a market capitalization of $217.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.31. Joint has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 185,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,954,839.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,035,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,426,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 188,504 shares of company stock worth $3,054,695. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Joint by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter worth $7,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Joint by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,626 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joint (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.