The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Position Lessened by Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 334,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. ODP accounts for approximately 4.5% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.65% of ODP worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ODP by 21.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 211,698 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in ODP by 69.6% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 470,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 192,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ODP by 154.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 144,963 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of ODP stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,962. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $198,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

