The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,892. The firm has a market cap of $489.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.38 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $44.23.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 21,603 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,819,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after buying an additional 48,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 128,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 52,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.