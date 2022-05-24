The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $28.16. 50,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $886.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

