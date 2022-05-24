The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. 1,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

