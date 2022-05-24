The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lifted by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

