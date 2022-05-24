The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 210,731 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $135,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $4.24 on Tuesday, reaching $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,746,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,013,502. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $184.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

